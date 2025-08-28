Soundcore Space A40 Vs P40i Earbuds: What's The Difference?
Choosing a pair of earbuds these days can be a rather trying experience. With so many quality brands and every model promising the "perfect" blend of sound and features, it's easy to have decision paralysis. Even when you've narrowed it down to a brand, the decision isn't always straightforward. Soundcore is here to add to those decision headaches with two popular models in the Soundcore Space A40 and the Soundcore P40i. If you're looking for some of the best noise-canceling earbuds that won't break the bank, these are strong contenders.
The earbuds share plenty of the same underpinnings. Both have adaptive active noise cancellation, customizable EQ with Soundcore's HearID software, and AI-enhanced microphone arrays. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you'll find there are nuances that cater to different kinds of listeners. The Space A40 is the slightly more balanced everyday choice. With its sleek and compact shape, it's designed for all-day comfort and high-resolution audio. The P40i opts for a different approach with a case that doubles as a phone stand, a longer battery life, and a bass-heavy sound profile.
Both earbuds are similar and bring strong value to the table, but it's the subtle differences that should guide your choice. If you want earbuds with big sound and a solid battery life, the P40i has the edge. If you'd rather have smaller earbuds with a more nuanced sound signature, the A40 could be the one.
Sound, design, and daily comfort
For most buyers, sound quality is the deciding factor, and the Space A40 aims for high-quality audio and a balanced sound profile, and it has an upgraded noise-canceling system. You don't need to understand how active noise cancelling works to know how much it adds to the listening experience. Thanks to this, they deliver detailed mids and highs without sacrificing bass, though the low end is not as rich when compared to the P40i's heavier thump. The A40 also supports LDAC for higher-bitrate streaming on compatible Android devices, something the P40i is missing.
The P40i leans into big bass with its 11 mm composite drivers. Its BassUp technology is tuned for punchy beats that make hip-hop, electronic music, and action-heavy movies feel bigger and more immersive. However, this does mean it sacrifices some detail in the upper ranges. If you're the type to listen casually while working out or commuting, that extra bass can get you more pumped up than a flatter, more neutral sound profile.
When it comes to fit and comfort, there are some key differences too. The A40's small, rounded design makes it almost disappear in your ears, and its lower profile helps with passive noise isolation. People with smaller ears, or those who like falling asleep with earbuds in, may find them especially appealing. The P40i takes a stem-style approach, offering a more classic look and secure fit. It's also slightly better equipped for sweat and rain thanks to IPX5 water resistance, compared to the A40's IPX4. That difference seems small, but it could matter if you frequently run or cycle outdoors.
Battery, features, and which one to choose
Battery life is where the P40i clearly pulls ahead. The earbuds themselves last around 12 hours per charge, and the case extends that to a staggering 60 hours. A quick 10-minute top-up nets you about 5 hours of listening, which is enough to get through most long-haul flights. The A40 is no slouch with 10 hours per charge and 50 hours total, but those extra hours from the P40i make a difference if you don't want to think about charging all week. While wired headphones, which are making a comeback, don't have the issue of battery life, nothing can beat the convenience of true wireless earbuds.
Both earbuds also support wireless charging, so you can drop the case onto a Qi pad when cables aren't handy. Where they differ is in their unique perks: the Space A40 supports LDAC high-resolution audio streaming and better noise canceling, making it an excellent choice for listeners who prioritize fidelity. The P40i trumps the A40 for creativity with its case doubling as a phone stand, a surprisingly handy addition for streaming videos or video calls on the go. Its stronger IPX5 rating means it's the more workout-friendly option.
So, which one should you buy? If you want something that's compact in size, comfortable, supports high-detail audio, and offers a balanced sound, the Space A40 is the better option. If your priorities lean toward more listening hours, heavier bass, and better water resistance, the P40i is hard to beat. Either way, Soundcore has managed to offer two similar earbuds with their own distinct personalities, and you won't be disappointed with either choice.