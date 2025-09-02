What Is The Little Button Next To Your Car's Gear Shift For?

You've probably seen it a million times without actually paying much attention to it. Tucked away next to the gear shifter in your car is a tiny, unassuming button or slot. In many vehicles, it's so discreet it resembles a tiny SD card slot, leading plenty of drivers to go years without ever giving it a second thought. This little feature is called the shift lock release, and it's actually an emergency tool. You'll only find this feature in vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission. Note that we'll be talking about the button next to the gear shift in this piece. If you're actually here for that mysterious button located right on the gear stick, you're probably thinking of the O/D Off switch.

As for the shift lock release button, its design varies quite a bit. Sometimes it's a simple, raised button you can press with your finger. In other models, the button might be recessed or even hidden away under a small plastic cap that you need to pry off with a key or any other flat tool. This button is a direct line to overriding your car's shift lock, a safety feature that prevents you from shifting out of Park unless the engine is running and your foot is on the brake pedal.

However, you'll notice this button is much more common in older cars. Many newer vehicles are now equipped with fully electronic gear levers. Such models also typically have the entire shift lock mechanism in the brake pedal, doing away with the need for a separate switch for shift lock.