Is It Safe To Plug A Three Prong Plug Into A Two Prong Outlet?

Though it's far less of an issue today than it was in years past, it's still possible that you have (on at least one occasion) found yourself holding a three pronged electrical plug while looking at a two pronged electrical outlet. If that is the case, you've likely wondered whether or not it was safe to try and plug the three-pronged head in the outlet anyway.

The answer to that question is actually a little bit complicated, though we'd note that two and three prong outlets provide very different functions. The primary difference is that the third pin provides a grounding function that can prevent dangerous electrical surges to the plugged-in device. We should also point out an obvious fact that it's physically impossible to plug a three prong plug directly into an outlet designed for two without altering the plug. That would tend to involve removing the grounding pin, which is dangerous for the same reasons already stated, among others.

You can, of course, bypass the issue by using a two prong to three prong electrical outlet adapter, which you should be able to purchase from most any hardware or home improvement store. They're even selling them on Amazon these days at less than $8 for a four pack. It should, however, be noted that using a plug adapter can be dangerous in and of itself, as most adapters also leave the device ungrounded.