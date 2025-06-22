Can You Plug A Two Prong Plug Into A Three Prong Outlet? (And What The Third Hole Is For)

We use plugs every day, but most of us don't spend a lot of time thinking about them. We know that there are various electrical plug types, even if we're not familiar with the ins and outs of all of them. If you're like many people, you probably plug your devices into several two-prong and three-prong outlets over the course of a day. At some point, you may have even stopped to ask yourself what the third prong is actually for and whether it's okay to use a two-prong plug in a three-prong outlet. The short answer: yes, it almost always is. That's because two-prong plugs are designed to fit the two vertical slots found on modern three-prong outlets.

The only time it might be an issue is if the device was supposed to have a third prong for safety, but doesn't, like if it was damaged or altered. But if it came with just two prongs, it's almost always designed to work safely without the third one. Grounded outlets with three slots have been required in new U.S. homes since 1962, which is why you see them in so many homes today. Still, that third prong can raise questions, especially when you're plugging in a two-prong device and wondering whether something's missing or if it's really safe to use.