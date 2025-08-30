How Much Does Ryobi's 4000W Inverter Generator Cost & How Long Will It Run?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi produces a number of products that allow users to power various devices even if they're far from a standard electrical outlet. While Ryobi's battery-powered Power Source and Power Station are handy gadgets, they can't produce electricity like gas-powered generators.

The websites for Ryobi and Home Depot list two different 4000-watt Inverter Generators with CO Detect: RYi4000 and RYi4022X. Home Depot sells Ryobi's Model RYi4022X for $741.84 with free delivery to your local store or to your door. While many Ryobi tools carry similar prices on Home Depot and Ryobi's websites, in this case, the RYi4022X's listed price is cheaper on Ryobi Tool's site. However, don't get too excited about getting a better deal, since the $649.00 Ryobi Tools' price quickly updates after clicking the "Add to Cart" button moves the transaction to Home Depot's checkout. Fortunately, the RYi4000 is priced at $649.00 on Ryobi's and Home Depot's websites.

The Ryobi RYi4022X generator is certified as "a low CO portable generator." However, both models feature CO Detect, a safety system that monitors the air and shuts the engine down if it detects elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide.