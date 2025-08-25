Are Custom Loop Coolers Better Than AIOs? Here's What Users Say

Keeping your PC properly cooled is one of the most important things you can do to keep it running smoothly and extend its lifespan, and water cooling continues to be a popular choice. Computer hardware continues to get more powerful every year, enabling users to increase productivity and powering the latest games and software. But the more powerful the hardware, the hotter it can get; improperly managed, this can lead to overheating and failure. Although you should think twice about water cooling a PC built for everyday tasks, it's undoubtedly a very effective option for PCs with powerful gaming or productivity CPUs. The choice then comes down to whether you should get an all-in-one (AIO) cooler or build a custom cooling loop.

Both an AIO and a custom cooling loop operate by pumping water through water blocks mounted to the CPU or GPU. The water draws heat away from the chip and then passes through the loop until it reaches a radiator. Fans attached to this radiator cool the water by blowing the heat outside of the system, and this cooled water then goes back through the system.

The main difference between an AIO and a custom loop is that the former comes as a single piece, whereas the latter is made up of multiple pieces that you put together yourself. In general, users agree that an AIO is a great option for most people, while custom water loops are best for those with specific needs and have building PCs. Here's what you should know.