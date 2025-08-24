What Does ZR Mean On A Tire?

ZR-rated tires are primarily designed for vehicles with the need for speed. In fact, they're normally the OEM tires for sports cars. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette, for instance, comes with a top track speed of 194 mph and features the Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires that are rated at (Y). Besides sports cars, ZR-rated tires are becoming increasingly common in powerful new sports sedans and SUVs, too. The Lamborghini Urus, known as a Super SUV, has a 190 mph top speed, which is complemented by the Pirelli P Zero, also with a (Y) rating.

However, if you're driving a typical passenger car, there's really no need to upgrade to a ZR tire. Most of the time, the lower-rated ones like T, H, or V would do the job just fine, especially for everyday driving or even frequent road trips. The rule of thumb, though, is to follow the same speed rating as your stock tires or whatever your car manufacturer recommends. To check what this recommended speed rating is, look at the tire label on the door on the driver's side or glove box. You can also find this information in your owner's manual. Only get ZR tires for your car if your manufacturer explicitly says to use them.

But whatever speed index you go with, remember that it isn't an invitation to travel that fast, especially on public roads. While it does suggest that a tire can withstand such speeds, you should always observe what the speed limit set by local authorities is and what the road and weather conditions permit.