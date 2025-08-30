Gibson Offers An App For Beginners Learning Guitar - Here's How It Works

It sounds cliché, but there's never really a bad time to start learning something new. Learning a musical instrument comes with a ton of benefits, including faster reaction times, improved motor control, and even changes to areas of the brain linked to memory and other cognitive processes. Besides the benefits, being able to make music – or play along to your favourite songs – is just plain good fun. Despite that, learning a new instrument can be intimidating, particularly when holding one of the best electric guitars for beginners.

There are many different ways you can begin learning guitar. You could start with group classes, private lessons, or just teach yourself. But Gibson, the guitar-maker behind the Les Paul, offers an app designed to help you get started on your journey to becoming a virtuoso. The app comes with support for beginners and more advanced guitarists alike, with over 10,000 lessons available, many of which are designed for those picking up the instrument for the first time. It teaches using real-time feedback provided with something called Audio Augmented Reality, interactive song exercises, and self-paced lessons with the Stop & Go feature.

The application teaches you how to play guitar using a couple of different methods. Learning materials are organized into courses that build on each other, much like some of the iPhone apps that can teach you an instrument. The lessons are broken up to teach different guitar playing styles alongside different lessons for playing rhythm or lead. You can also use the app to learn how to play specific songs, with a catalog ranging from Judas Priest to The XX and beyond.