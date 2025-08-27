Here's How To Set Up An Amazon Basics Smart Light Bulb

You might encounter instances when your Amazon Basics Smart Light Bulb becomes unresponsive to your voice commands or app controls. When this happens, first check if the bulb is connected to the Wi-Fi network. Go into the Devices section in the Alexa app and see if you can select the bulb. If it says "Device is unresponsive," it means it's disconnected from the internet. Restart the light by switching it off and on again. After one minute, check its status on the Alexa app and try controlling it. If the bulb remains offline, move the router closer (but not less than six feet). Check if you're not having router-related Wi-Fi connection problems too.

Position-wise, make sure the bulb is within the 30-foot range of your phone and Echo device to maintain the Bluetooth connection. Otherwise, your controls and voice commands might not work. If the bulb is still unresponsive, it might be time for a reset. Follow these steps to reset your Amazon Basics Smart Light Bulb via the Alexa app:

Tap on the bulb icon at the bottom. Under Devices, select the light bulb. Go to the device settings by pressing the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Hit the trash icon in the top right. Choose Delete to confirm.

If you can physically access the light switch for the bulb, simply turn it on and off five times. Then, power it back on. You should see the bulb blinking a couple of times and the "ready for setup" pop-up on the Alexa app after a few seconds.