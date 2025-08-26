Harley-Davidson: What Is A 'Stage 2' Upgrade And How Much Does It Cost?

Harley-Davidson offers four upgrade stages for riders seeking more power from their bikes. The Stage 2 upgrade builds directly on a Stage 1 upgrade, which typically involves a performance air cleaner, less restrictive exhaust, and ECU tuning. Stage 2 moves deeper into the engine, with the centerpiece being a camshaft upgrade. Harley-Davidson offers two main versions: the Torque Kit and the Power Kit.

The Torque Kit is designed for riders who want stronger low- and mid-range performance, improving torque through most of the rev range. This allows smoother overtakes without downshifts and better performance when carrying extra weight. The Power Kit, by contrast, is for riders who enjoy pushing their bike higher in the rev range. It delivers more power closer to the redline, which means more excitement during aggressive riding, though it typically requires downshifts to stay in the higher power band.

Beyond camshaft swaps, Stage 2 upgrades may also include higher-compression pistons or even a big-bore kit in some aftermarket variations. All versions involve opening the cam chest, but they're minimally invasive compared to Stage 3 or Stage 4 builds. The result is a bike that feels significantly more responsive, whether tuned for low-end torque or high-end horsepower, all for a few thousand dollars. Importantly, Harley's own Screamin' Eagle Stage II kits retain the original factory warranty when installed by authorized technicians.