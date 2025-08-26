Do You Really Need To 'Break In' New Audio Speakers?

When you take home a new device, it's natural to expect it to work best right out of the box. But some things get better with time and use. New shoes often feel uncomfortable until they've been worn in, and a smartphone attains its best battery life after it's had a few days or weeks to optimize itself. The same is said of speakers, and you'll often hear people with experience in the audio world talk about "breaking in" a new audio playback device, be it a loudspeaker, studio monitor, or one of the best bookshelf speakers.

Speaker break-in is also referred to as burn-in. Although it sounds a bit violent, it's actually an analytical and somewhat boring process. The idea is that putting the speakers through their paces for an extended period of time will help their parts to settle and loosen up, eventually leading to better sounding audio. Some may claim speaker break-in is a myth, but the general consensus among experts is that break-in can make a real difference, however small. Some of the most reputable companies in the audio space concur, and manufacturers from Klipsch to Yamaha recommend burning in new speakers. So, here's why you need to break your speakers in, and how to do so properly without damaging them.