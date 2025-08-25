Which Engine Did Dodge Use Before Cummins, And When Did It Make The Switch?

America has witnessed its fair share of legendary business partnerships, from Henry Ford and James Couzens at Ford Motor Company, to Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry's, and of course, Microsoft's Bill Gates and Paul Allen. However, few partnerships have shaped an industry quite like that of Dodge and Cummins. Call it a match made in diesel heaven. Cummins diesel engines sit so well into Dodge (now Ram) trucks that the name Cummins has become synonymous with Ram diesel power. What you might not know is that Cummins wasn't always part of the picture.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the United States experienced a sudden surge in diesel truck demand, primarily driven by fuel shortages and high prices following the 1973 oil embargo. Diesel engines offered better torque and improved fuel efficiency compared to gasoline engines. But while Dodge's main competitors, Ford and General Motors, were already making headway with in-house diesel engines for their trucks, Dodge was exploring outsourcing options.

At the time, Chrysler owned 15% of Mitsubishi, so it only made sense to tap into the Japanese automaker's diesel expertise. Dodge settled for the Mitsubishi 6DR5, a naturally aspirated 4-liter inline-six diesel engine capable of 105 hp and 169 lb-ft of torque.