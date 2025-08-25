Which Drills And Batteries Come In The Craftsman Drill Combo Kit?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are someone who is brand new to building an arsenal of tools or merely wants to replenish or replace the tools you already have, tool companies make it very easy for you to do this with a variety of bundles and combo kits. These let you get many different pieces of equipment all at once, and they are typically at a slight bargain compared to buying each tool and accessory on its own. Craftsman, which ranks quite highly on our ranking of the best power tool brands, has a number of these combo kits to satisfy handywork novices and experts alike. One of the more practical is the Craftsman V20 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit, which is a set that can be purchased for $149 on Amazon or your hardware store of choice.
The main attraction of this kit is the two power tools you get. The first is a cordless drill/driver that can operate at two different speeds with a half-inch ratcheting chuck. The other is a cordless impact driver with a quarter-inch hex chuck. Both tools come with built-in LED work lights to help you better see what you are working on. Because these are cordless tools, you need batteries to operate them. Luckily, this combo kit obliges, as it also comes with two V20 MAX 1.5 Ah Lithium-ion batteries. These are the batteries with the smallest energy storage capacity that Craftsman produces, but with two batteries, you do get to double your tool time. These two tools and batteries may be the most important pieces you're getting in this combo kit, but Craftsman includes a few more things you also really need.
What else comes in the Craftsman combo kit?
Along with the two tools and batteries, this Craftsman combo kit also comes with two different drill bits – a PH #2 and a double-sided bit. These are two beginner bits, and depending on your work, you might need a vast array of drill bits to work with, as choosing the wrong drill bit can be one of the biggest mistakes people make while using a cordless drill. You'll have to purchase those separately.
The combo kit features two other important pieces as well. Because these are cordless tools that require batteries, Craftsman also includes a charger to keep those batteries in working order. It is a compact V20 MAX Lithium-ion charger. This charger can only charge one battery at a time, so be mindful of your battery usage. Lastly, Craftsman includes a storage bag for you to keep every piece of equipment inside. Workspace cleanliness and organization may not seem that important, but knowing where everything is will drastically reduce your work time.