Which Knives Do The US Navy SEALs Commonly Use?

When you think of all the armaments that Navy SEAL (Sea Air and Land) teams carry, it's hard to imagine a knife isn't one of them. It's a weapon, a tool, and, ultimately, a soldier's last line of defense. Even an elementary, quasi-military organization like the Boy Scouts drives home the importance of carrying a good knife in the outdoors. Of course, it's the U.S Navy we're talking about, so they can't settle for just any knife, it has to be something sturdy, versatile, and in most cases, corrosion resistant for wet and salty marine environments.

It's quite difficult to verify all the knives that claim that they are standard-issue Navy knives, but there are some that are undoubtedly held by SEALs. One of such knives is the Ontario Mark 3 Navy Knife (MK3), the officially issued fixed-blade knife for active-duty U.S. Navy SEALs. That doesn't mean that's the only knife SEALs carry around. In fact, some SEALs have historically called the MK3 "deadweight," choosing to use their own knives instead.

There's also the Cold Steel SRK (Survival Rescue Knife), standard-issue for BUDS (Basic Underwater Demolition) training. It's a durable weapon you can buy online but it's lighter than the MK3. Then we have the SOG SEAL Pup, a short and light knife that's been issued to SEALs, according to SOG's brand manager. It has a U.S. National Stock Number, so that adds even more credibility to those claims. As for switch knives, there's the Emerson CQC-7, one of which was sold for $35,400 after a Navy SEAL used it in the Osama Bin Laden raid.