Why The US Air Force Has Halted The Use Of Sig Sauer's M18 Pistol

The United States military began using the Beretta M9 as its standard sidearm in 1985, having replaced the long-used Colt M1911 .45 caliber pistol used in World War II. In 2017, Sig Sauer won a $580 million contract to produce the next generation of sidearms. The company adapted its Sig Sauer P320 into the M17 and M18 pistols. The M17 is the full-size pistol, while the M18 is the smaller carry model, which has seen widespread use since its adoption. Despite protests from Glock, the U.S. Armed Forces began outfitting its Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps units with the new firearms.

But the rollout hasn't exactly been smooth for Sig Sauer. In July 2025, an unintentional discharge of an M18 resulted in the death of a Security Forces Airman. The tragic accident at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming came two weeks after the FBI released a report that found the M18 and other pistols in the Sig Sauer P320 series could fire without a trigger pull. The report resulted in many police departments across the country, as well as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, permanently banning the P320 and its family of pistols. Now that an airman has died as a result of one, the service also took action.

The Air Force Global Strike Command ordered a pause on using the weapon until the investigation was complete and a determination about its fate could be made. Subsequently, the Air Force's Air Combat Command restricted use of the M18, making the fate of the new service sidearm unclear. As of August 2025, the ban remains in effect, though the investigation into the deadly incident resulted in an arrest, suggesting the fatal accident wasn't necessarily the fault of the handgun.