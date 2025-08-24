How Many Nuclear Submarines Does China Have & How Does The US Navy Compare?

The more you read the news these days, the more things seem to be getting testy, with geopolitical tensions rising around the world. In the never-ending battle for superpower status, China seems to be keeping its foot on the gas, unleashing endless domestic infrastructure projects while shoring up its military and provoking neighbors. To ensure dominance in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and beyond, China employs a large array of naval vessels to patrol these waters.

Some are impressive and easy to spot, like its few aircraft carriers, sticking up high above the ocean's surface, while others lie deep beneath. China's People's Liberation Army Navy forces (PLAN) have a grouping of nuclear-powered submarines in its arsenal. These vessels are used both as a defensive measure and to maintain balance with American might, as its main rival.

China's current nuclear submarine fleet has been the product of a slow and steady buildup, comprised of both older and newer boats, believed to total 12. With rising tensions and provocations aimed at Taiwan, China's old imperial tendencies remain at the fore, as they seek to maintain a strong regional military presence — it's currently an interesting and potentially dangerous era in East Asian geopolitics.