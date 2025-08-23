Here's How Easy Harbor Freight's Handheld Steam Cleaner Is To Use

Once you open the box with Grant's Handheld Steam Cleaner home, you will find several items inside. The cleaner comes with a funnel, a measuring cup, a general spray nozzle, two spray cups with round brushes, a bent spray nozzle, a long spray nozzle, a window spray nozzle attachment, a nozzle extension, a towel sleeve, and a scraper. That might seem like a lot of tools and accessories when it all comes tumbling out of the box, but putting it together is actually pretty straightforward.

Open the tank cap on top of the steam cleaner and then use the measuring cup and funnel to add water to it, filling it no higher than the 250 milliliter mark and being careful not to overfill the tank. According to the User Manual, you should only use distilled water in the cleaner, and you should not add any chemicals or cleaning agents. Once this has been done, replace the tank cap and turn it clockwise until it's securely tightened.

After each use, you should release the trigger and unplug the unit, allowing it to cool for at least five to six minutes before attempting to open it. This should reduce both the temperature and tank pressure inside the unit so that the tank cap can once again be opened safely. You'll then want to empty any remaining water from the tank before refilling it. Be careful when emptying, as the water, the cap, and the tank inlet may still be hot. Once the cleaner is set up, all that's left is to choose your attachment and get to cleaning.