How Long Will DeWalt's Battery-Powered Fan Run On One Battery?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When summer is in full force, we are all looking for ways to cool down. Whether you want to stay functional at your oven-like job site or need a companion during spring cleaning, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jobsite Fan can be your best friend. Priced at $123.63, it boasts 650 cfm airflow and an IP54 rating. Because of this, you know that it's probably durable enough for most scenarios, especially since it can handle both dust and water splashes. Joining other options from brands like Ridgid, Craftsman, and Ryobi, we've mentioned before that we also think it's one of the best power tool misting fans out there. But, how long will it be able to run on a single charge?

With a 5.0 Ah battery, DeWalt claims that its 20V Max Cordless Fan can run up to 4.5 hours when used at max speed. Although one Amazon reviewer happily reported that it lasted more than 8 hours when used only at half its maximum speed, so it can likely last throughout the whole night at even lower speeds. Not to mention, it also has several ways to hang, whether standing, mounted, or hooked. Because of this, it's great for a wide variety of uses, whether at home, in your garage, or even at your next holiday. But what do people actually have to say about it?