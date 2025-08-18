China's 'Pregnancy Robots' Are Real: Here's Everything We Know

As the possibility of a pregnancy robot spread online, people expressed both concern and excitement. Those who are skeptical of the concept have questioned where the eggs come from and whether it's cruel for a baby to be born inside a robot. This is not surprising, since there are currently people who voice opposition to in vitro fertilization, where babies are born outside the human body in a lab. Zhang Qifeng didn't seem phased by the ongoing ethical and legal concerns, however. "We have held discussion forums with authorities in Guangdong Province and submitted related proposals while discussing policy and legislation," he said (via Chosun Biz).

While there is still a lot to learn for these concerns to be addressed, some women are excited about the potential of the pregnancy robot. China's infertility and sterility rate has risen over the years, and this could be a solution to couples that are unable to give birth naturally. Infertility is an increasing issue all over the world, in fact, with about one in five married women reporting difficulty giving birth, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Ultimately, this is just the latest in China's advancement in humanoid robots; some of these robots can even use AI to help around the home and have the dexterity it takes to work in manufacturing.