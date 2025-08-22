Why Amazon Does Not Accept PayPal (And What You Can Use Instead)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As e-commerce has grown, payment options have multiplied beyond traditional credit card processors. Many merchants now offer a range of checkout methods that let customers use existing accounts — such as digital wallets or third-party services — for a faster, more seamless experience. This means even first-time shoppers can complete a purchase without entering their payment details manually, using tools like Google Pay and Amazon Pay. There are also newer players like Affirm and Klarna that quickly achieved widespread adoption by offering short-term, no-interest "microloans " to those who can't front the bill right away.

If there's an internet payment service that's achieved near-ubiquity, though, it's PayPal, and there are a number of reasons for that. It works just as well for personal payments as it does for commercial applications, although it charges a fee for business transactions. Perhaps most importantly, when it launched, the small-scale options for internet payments were limited to nonexistent. Its launch was a huge plus for eBay sellers, who'd been stuck accepting checks and money orders, radically transforming the platform and leading to eBay buying PayPal. Also, early on, PayPal paid users for signing up and referring friends to the platform, making it extra attractive.

However, on the internet's biggest superstore, Amazon, PayPal is not available as a payment option, which can be limiting for some users. So let's take a look at why this is likely the case, as well as how to indirectly use PayPal on Amazon.