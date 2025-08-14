How Do They Get Cars Inside Malls? (And What Happens To Them?)

Shopping malls and cars have a rather interesting history. Victor Gruen, known as the father of the shopping mall, sought to bring the charm of European cities to the traditional American shopping strip. However, his idea soon took the form of a hyper-commercial space surrounded by parked cars and sprawling suburbs. "I would like to take this opportunity to disclaim paternity once and for all," he said in the later stages of his life. But how do cars like the 2026 Infiniti QX60 get inside the mall, appearing as exhibits, or even within showrooms?

Well, the answer is nothing too magical, and there are a variety of ways in which it can be accomplished. When it comes to designing large-scale commercial spaces like a shopping mall, architects carefully plan elements such as service corridors and spaces, in addition to the circulation areas for regular human visitors. Some malls have special back entrances that are reserved for freight movement, maintenance, service staff, and even designated areas for transit of goods.

These are the routes that are often taken to put cars inside shopping malls, either as an exhibit for the visitors, or park them inside showroom spaces. If there are designated entryways for cars, they are also put to use for the same purpose. If the internal architecture of a shopping mall wasn't designed to allow discreet entry of cars, the front doors and walkways are often used to move the cars in, preferably in early or late hours to prevent hindering the movement of shoppers and visitors. Lately, modern shopping malls have adopted sliding doors that are open partially on a general day, but the entry points are fully slid open to allow the movement of large items, such as cargo or cars.