Which Boat Has Been On Deadliest Catch The Longest?

Reality television has delivered no particular shortage of forgettable small screen fodder. But the format has also produced its share of memorable characters, moments, and series over the years, including the sometimes controversy-skirting "American Pickers," as well as Discovery's long-running crab fishing drama "Deadliest Catch." The Alaskan-set series — which details the professional and personal dramas surrounding the colorful captains and crews of various Bering Sea crabbing vessels — has been a fixture on the network for two decades at this point, surviving ratings fluctuations, allegations of fake narratives, and even official cancellations of the entire king crab fishing season.

Through it all, the series' cast and crew has provided viewers with a seemingly boundless well of drama as deeply personal as it is utterly thrilling. They do so, of course, aboard crabbing and fishing vessels that have, in essence, become characters unto themselves over the series' primetime run. So much so, that it's hard to imagine "Deadliest Catch" without the likes of the F/V Saga, the F/V Time Bandit, or the F/V Cornelia Marie. And yes, it is literally impossible to think about "Deadliest Catch" without thinking about the F/V Northwestern, which has featured in every season of the series to date.

For the record, the Northwestern is the only "Deadliest Catch" fishing vessel that can make that particular claim. That fact indeed makes it the longest tenured boat in the series' history, and given its popularity, there's little reason to expect that will ever change.