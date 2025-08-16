Which Boat Has Been On Deadliest Catch The Longest?
Reality television has delivered no particular shortage of forgettable small screen fodder. But the format has also produced its share of memorable characters, moments, and series over the years, including the sometimes controversy-skirting "American Pickers," as well as Discovery's long-running crab fishing drama "Deadliest Catch." The Alaskan-set series — which details the professional and personal dramas surrounding the colorful captains and crews of various Bering Sea crabbing vessels — has been a fixture on the network for two decades at this point, surviving ratings fluctuations, allegations of fake narratives, and even official cancellations of the entire king crab fishing season.
Through it all, the series' cast and crew has provided viewers with a seemingly boundless well of drama as deeply personal as it is utterly thrilling. They do so, of course, aboard crabbing and fishing vessels that have, in essence, become characters unto themselves over the series' primetime run. So much so, that it's hard to imagine "Deadliest Catch" without the likes of the F/V Saga, the F/V Time Bandit, or the F/V Cornelia Marie. And yes, it is literally impossible to think about "Deadliest Catch" without thinking about the F/V Northwestern, which has featured in every season of the series to date.
For the record, the Northwestern is the only "Deadliest Catch" fishing vessel that can make that particular claim. That fact indeed makes it the longest tenured boat in the series' history, and given its popularity, there's little reason to expect that will ever change.
What to know about the F/V Northwestern on Deadliest Catch
During its 20-seasons-and-counting run on "Deadliest Catch," the F/V Northwestern has essentially become the face of the hit reality series. The same might be said for Captain Sig Hansen, who's series-long tenure at the helm of the Northwestern — save for a health-related absence or two — has made him the de facto star of the hit reality program.
As it happens, Alaska is not the official port of call for Hansen's famed fishing vessel, as the Northwestern calls Seattle, Washington home. The vessel was actually built at Seattle's Marco Shipyard, first hitting the chilly waters of the Pacific Northwest in 1977. The vessel has been in the possession of the Hansen family ever since, with Sig's father Sverre saving purchasing it as a means to support his family on the high seas. The Hansens have made good use of the vessel, and have become one of the most prominent families in fishing over the ensuing decades.
As for the vessel's specs, the Northwestern measures a reported 125 ft from stern to bow, and can reach a top speed of 12 knots. The ship is powered by a Caterpillar 3512 V-12 engine, which also helps it carry a cargo load of about 197 tons. That leaves plenty of room for Hansen and crew to pack away loads of crab and a few fishing boat essentials, to boot.