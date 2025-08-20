What Are The Three Dots At Top Of iPad Apps For?

Your iPad hides a couple of handy features that you probably haven't noticed or paid attention to before. For one, did you know you can adjust the spacing between handwritten text by simply pressing down between the words and dragging the yellow vertical line to the left or right? It's much quicker than rewriting all your text. If you want easy access to multiple apps on the Dock but don't like the look of a stretched-out Dock, you can group the apps together in a folder. Create the folder on the Home Screen first, and then just move it to the Dock.

Another less noticeable but useful iPad feature is the three dots at the top of the apps you open. These three dots are called the Multitasking button, which, as its name suggests, is designed for multitasking on the iPad. Here's a quick guide on how to use it.