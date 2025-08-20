This Electric Tree Stand Lift Might Not Be On Your Radar For Hunting Season, But It Should Be

A tree stand system is helpful during hunting season, but those who are disabled or struggle with mobility issues often cannot use them. To help with that, HYTEK has developed an eStand Lift, which dramatically reduces the physicality required for installation and removes climbing by electronically lifting the hunter up into the tree, making this the perfect addition to your array of cutting-edge Amazon hunting gadgets. The eStand Lift is a big deal to those who enjoy hunting, but may be confined to a wheelchair or are older adults who find getting into position challenging or unsafe.

This HYTEK product includes a 36 Volt lithium-ion rechargeable battery, a charger, and a wireless remote control. However, you'll need to purchase a hang-on stand, as it doesn't include the actual seat and platform. Also, you'll get a modular rail system that will reach 15 feet off the ground, along with all the securing brackets, straps, screws, and tools you'll need for setup.

This eStand from HYTEK doesn't come cheap, however. As of this writing, it's on sale for $2,797, normally priced at $3,499. You'll also need to remember that a compatible hand-on stand isn't included, and one similar to what was used in the setup video may cost just under $300.