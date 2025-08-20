This Electric Tree Stand Lift Might Not Be On Your Radar For Hunting Season, But It Should Be
A tree stand system is helpful during hunting season, but those who are disabled or struggle with mobility issues often cannot use them. To help with that, HYTEK has developed an eStand Lift, which dramatically reduces the physicality required for installation and removes climbing by electronically lifting the hunter up into the tree, making this the perfect addition to your array of cutting-edge Amazon hunting gadgets. The eStand Lift is a big deal to those who enjoy hunting, but may be confined to a wheelchair or are older adults who find getting into position challenging or unsafe.
This HYTEK product includes a 36 Volt lithium-ion rechargeable battery, a charger, and a wireless remote control. However, you'll need to purchase a hang-on stand, as it doesn't include the actual seat and platform. Also, you'll get a modular rail system that will reach 15 feet off the ground, along with all the securing brackets, straps, screws, and tools you'll need for setup.
This eStand from HYTEK doesn't come cheap, however. As of this writing, it's on sale for $2,797, normally priced at $3,499. You'll also need to remember that a compatible hand-on stand isn't included, and one similar to what was used in the setup video may cost just under $300.
Why are tree stands useful for hunting, and how does the eStand from HYTEK enhance safety?
A tree stand can offer a few advantages over something like a ground blind. They can be upwards of 30 feet off the ground, offering better visibility, with the hunter able to peer over varied terrain and forest vegetation. It also allows for a better range of motion, without the need to reposition a rifle like you would within a ground blind. Traditionally, the seat can be reached by ascending a tree stand ladder, or navigating up climbing sticks, among other, more physically demanding methods.
While useful, tree stands also pose some inherent dangers that the eStand could remedy. For example, some hunters have great success by having their stands set and sitting ready in the tree before sunrise. While deer season dates vary by state, it's toward the end of the year when temperatures are cooling down. This means an early morning hunter could be dealing with not only darkness, but also frost-covered equipment, making a climb up the tree hazardous due to the risk of slipping. When securing the eStand to the tree's trunk, a hunter can remain in place and raise it up electronically, stopping at intervals to secure the rails unlike a stick configuration, which requires climbing as you build the tree stand.