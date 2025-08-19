This All-Electric SUV Has Impressive Range For Only $20K (And Is Bigger Than A Tesla Model Y)
There is an all-electric SUV that has impressive range, costs only $20,000, and is bigger than a Tesla Model Y. We are talking about the new BYD Sealion 6 EV, whose debut was recently announced at a conference held in China. The Sealion 6 is a midsize SUV that its manufacturer calls a "high-energy super SUV." The BYD Sealion 6 will be produced as both an EV and as a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). In terms of overall size, the Sealion 6 is a bit larger than the Tesla Model Y, which has been the best-selling SUV in China.
The EV version of the BYD Sealion 6 will be available for the Chinese market in three different trim levels, a choice of two battery sizes, and either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) setups. The three trim levels are called Navigation, Navigation Pro, and Navigation Plus. The price of the entry-level Navigation RWD trim will be the equivalent of $19,850 U.S. Dollars (USD), with the Navigation Pro RWD priced at $21,230 USD and the Navigation Plus RWD landing at $22,620 USD.
The range numbers for Chinese market vehicles are expressed using the CLTC (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) system, which tends to show higher ranges than the EPA numbers that apply to EVs made for the U.S. market. The CLTC ratings place the range of the BYD Sealion 6 EV Navigation Pro and Navigation Plus RWD at 605 km (375 miles), while the AWD versions come with a range of up to 520 km (323 miles).
What else should you know about the BYD Sealion 6 all-electric SUV?
The BYD Sealion 6 EV uses BYD's Blade battery pack, which promises safer electric vehicles. The battery pack comes in either 65.28 kWh or 78.72 kWh sizes. The RWD models come with either a 227 horsepower (in the Navigation) or a 241 horsepower motor (in the Navigation Pro and Navigation Plus). For the AWD setup, the 241-horsepower rear motor is joined by a 147-horsepower motor in the front for a total system output of 388 horsepower.
The BYD Sealion 6 EV has been built on the architecture of BYD's e-Platform 3.0 Evo. The Navigation Pro and Navigation Plus models will support 800V fast charging, while the Navigation is on a 400V platform. The company is offering the Sealion 6 EV in five different exterior colors and two interior colors. For more on BYD, the company that produces the Sealion 6 EV, check out who makes BYD cars, and what does the acronym mean?
One notable standard feature on the BYD Sealion 6 EV is BYD's "God's Eye C" system for intelligent driving, using 12 high-definition cameras, 12 ultrasonic radars, and five radars to provide remote parking, assisted driving on highways, and 28 other safety features. Other standard features include a built-in refrigerator that can both heat and cool, a 26" head-up display, a 15.6" infotainment screen, wireless charging, BYD's DiSus-C intelligent damping control system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, and 19" alloy wheels. The Sealion 6 EV is a lot of car for only $20,000.