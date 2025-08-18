This Company May Soon Have The Fastest Charging E-Bike On The Market

California start-up Morelle is aiming to release the fastest-charging e-bike in 2026. While most e-bikes can take several hours to charge, Morelle's e-bike will take just 15 minutes. How is this possible? Morelle's e-bikes will use a different type of battery than most of its competitors — one that has a different material and more charging capacity.

However, there were some challenges Morelle had to overcome to make this battery work, which battery scientist Kevin Hayes and tech development specialist Michael Sinkula were prepared for when they founded the company.

A quick glance at Morelle's e-bike reveals that it's quite thin compared to other e-bikes on the market. It has the sleek and simple appearance of a traditional road bike, and the battery is barely visible, and that's by design. "We wanted to shrink the battery to get to a point where you're not carrying around all this excess battery," said Hayes to Forbes.

"We wanted the bike to feel more like a bike, and less like an e-bike." In other words, competitors are putting larger batteries on their bikes to ensure the e-bike's range and charging times reduce "range anxiety," but the result is "heavy and cumbersome" designs.