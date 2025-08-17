Can You Share A BMW Digital Car Key?

For iPhone users, the first thing to do is to activate the Digital Key via the BMW Setup Card and the mandatory My BMW app. This can be done either by scanning the QR code on the back of the card or simply by placing the card on the back of the phone. You'll also need to approve the card, so be sure to hold it to your phone and finish the pairing process with the car. After that's done, enter the car with a physical key, finalize the setup process within the app or the car's center screen, and add the Digital Key to your Apple Wallet.

The process is similar for Android users, although it's worth noting that these features are only available for Android 12 or later. As with the iPhone, start by placing the card at the back of your Android phone and tap the message on the welcome screen in the My BMW App. Follow the instructions within the app to finish linking your BMW to your BMW ID. Lastly, enter the vehicle with the physical key in hand and finalize the activation process through the My BMW App; the digital key should be ready to use.

Once you've activated the key, you can share it by opening the Wallet and selecting the appropriate Android or iPhone sharing option. Simply choose a contact with whom you want to share the key, adjust the permissions you want to give, and if necessary, add an activation code for added security. The recipient will then receive an invitation with instructions on how to activate the key on their device and will be free to use the car according to the permissions given.