What Does PTO Mean For Trucks & How Can It Make Them More Versatile?

When most gearheads talk about off-highway engines, they like to focus on the massive torque and horsepower figures, which is fair. However, they forget another feature that's just as crucial to a modern diesel engine and heavy-duty applications: the power take-off (PTO). It's a power generation method that allows tapping into a running engine's mechanical power and transferring it to auxiliary machines or equipment like snowblowers, booms, or pumps. This makes it especially useful in situations where hooking up a secondary power source just isn't practical.

PTOs may not get the spotlight they deserve, but they have quietly kept many industries running for years. You'll find them often tucked away on drilling rigs, farm haulers, fire engines, and pretty much anywhere else you'd want your truck to perform two jobs at once. And they're not stuck in the past, either: Modern PTOs are being redesigned by the day, with most now featuring smarter controls, better materials, and there are even electric options aimed at reducing fuel waste.

So, it's not about shafts and gears anymore. Today's PTOs are getting better alongside the trucks that rely on them, blending that raw mechanical power and modern tech to help you get the most out of your truck. That said, it's no surprise they still remain relevant to date despite the first practical PTO rolling out way back in 1918, courtesy of International Harvester.