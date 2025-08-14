Why Did Some World War 2 Fighter Planes Start With The Letter P?

Fighter aircraft of World War II left a legacy that has impacted modern military planning and aerial warfare. Despite rudimentary technology by today's standards, World War II fighters were remarkable machines that showcased significant advancements in aviation technology, outstanding performance, including the legendary Supermarine Spitfire, the Hawker Hurricane, and the Messerschmitt Bf 109. Among the aircraft of the era, the American fighter planes were given a distinctive naming designation by including the letter "P" in their model names, which meant pursuit.

The first aircraft to have a P designation was the Curtiss P-1 Hawk, a 1925 fighter biplane, but its use was expanded in World War II. During this time, the U.S. Army Air Service created its version of the World War I French plane classification "Avion de Chasse" or "Chasseur", which meant "hunt aircraft". It used "P" for pursuit in the naming convention for its fighters. While the term pursuit aircraft connotes a specific role, it served a variety of purposes, including fighter, interceptor, air dominance, bomber, and long-range escort. Aircraft that received the pursuit classification include the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, and the renowned North American P-51 Mustang.

Interestingly, during the same time, the United States Navy, which had its own designation system, used the letter "F". The reason for this was based on the Naval Aircraft Designation Systems that were used from 1922 to 1962, which included the aircraft manufacturer's name and the aircraft type, such as bomber, scout, trainer, or fighter. An example of a U.S. Navy aircraft using this naming convention is the Grumman F6F Hellcat, where the first letter "F" denotes fighter, while the "6" was the design order, and the second "F" stood for the manufacturer code.