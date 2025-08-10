Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Adding A Titanium Exhaust To Your Project Car

An exhaust system is quite a popular mod for project cars. Not only do they make the car sound better, but they have minor performance benefits as well. Now, there are quite a few materials from which an exhaust can be made out of, with some of the more popular ones being stainless steel and titanium. The latter of the two is the more exotic one, and it could offers some benefits in terms of weight, but everything comes at a cost.

As mentioned, titanium exhaust systems carry a very significant weight advantage, being almost 40% lighter than an equivalent stainless steel exhaust. It also has a different sound to it, and after a couple of heat cycles, titanium exhausts can turn blue throughout. Titanium is however, extremely hard to work with, and since it cannot be mandrel-bended like steel, it is harder to make it as durable as stainless steel, mainly due to its manufacturing process.