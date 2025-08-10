Why Do Some Bikers Put Bells On Their Motorcycles?
Spotting a small bell hanging near the bottom of a motorcycle is not that rare. These are known by different names, like Guardian Bells, Gremlin Bells, or Spirit Bells, and while they look like a nice attachment to the bike, the purpose they actually serve is quite different. According to legend, a Gremlin Bell is believed to protect the rider from evil road spirits, which are popular in the biker culture by the name "gremlins." These mysterious entities are believed to cause breakdowns, accidents, and all sorts of mechanical trouble to the motorcycle.
Unique traditions like the use of the biker wave — which was started by the founders of Harley-Davidson – or the Guardian Bells don't just pop out of nowhere. It likely traces back to World War II, when pilots used similar bells in aircraft to ward off air gremlins. After the war, many veterans returned home and carried that belief over to their motorcycles. And that's how the idea stuck. Now, the bell is seen as a symbol of good luck, safety, and care. But the twist here is that it's considered bad luck to buy one for yourself. The bell must be gifted by someone who cares about the rider, as that's what's said to activate its protective magic.
How the bell is supposed to work?
So how exactly does a little metal bell protect a massive machine like a motorcycle? Well, the belief is that the jingling sound drives away evil spirits. There's also a reason why most riders place the bell low to the ground, near the front wheel. It's the place where the bell is most effective, as the belief says the gremlins crawl up from the road and try to attach themselves to the bike. There's also another interesting belief that the hollow shape of the bell traps any lingering spirits inside, keeping them from doing harm.
But there are rules. A bell that loses its sound is thought to lose its power too. And if the bell falls off or is stolen, it's seen as a bad sign. Many bikers will avoid reusing old or second-hand bells, especially from other bikes, out of concern that the magic won't work anymore. In fact, if you sell your bike, you're supposed to remove the bell and either keep it or pass it on personally. If not, you risk unleashing whatever bad energy it had trapped.
A perfect gift for the riders
Above all, the Guardian Bell serves as a powerful symbol in the biker world, akin to the 'X' sign used on their headlights. Riders often gift it during special moments like buying their first bike or coming back from a tough ride. Some bikers also use it to remember a fellow rider who's passed. Likewise, some personalize them with engravings, prayers, or names of loved ones. It's also completely fine if you don't believe in its protective powers, but getting a bell simply shows that someone's looking out for you and wants you to ride safely and make it back home.
Some riders include the bell in their pre-ride rituals or personal blessings. Others wear it out of respect for tradition, even if they're skeptical. And the tradition has also been commercialized. There are now hundreds of designs, and Gremlin Bell is even a registered trademark in the U.S. But despite that, the emotional value still holds. A small bell might seem insignificant, but for many bikers, it's a powerful piece of spiritual armor.