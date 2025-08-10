Why Do Some Bikers Put Bells On Their Motorcycles?

Spotting a small bell hanging near the bottom of a motorcycle is not that rare. These are known by different names, like Guardian Bells, Gremlin Bells, or Spirit Bells, and while they look like a nice attachment to the bike, the purpose they actually serve is quite different. According to legend, a Gremlin Bell is believed to protect the rider from evil road spirits, which are popular in the biker culture by the name "gremlins." These mysterious entities are believed to cause breakdowns, accidents, and all sorts of mechanical trouble to the motorcycle.

Unique traditions like the use of the biker wave — which was started by the founders of Harley-Davidson – or the Guardian Bells don't just pop out of nowhere. It likely traces back to World War II, when pilots used similar bells in aircraft to ward off air gremlins. After the war, many veterans returned home and carried that belief over to their motorcycles. And that's how the idea stuck. Now, the bell is seen as a symbol of good luck, safety, and care. But the twist here is that it's considered bad luck to buy one for yourself. The bell must be gifted by someone who cares about the rider, as that's what's said to activate its protective magic.