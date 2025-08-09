Why Are Some Harley-Davidson Rear Shock Absorbers Failing & How Dangerous Is The Issue?
Harley-Davidson owners are being faced with the reality of a recall, but how dangerous is it? This safety recall covers over 82,117 bikes, on which a mounting tab on the rear shock pre-load adjuster could potentially fail during normal riding. If this tab breaks, the shock components may touch the back tire. Reports don't describe any immediate consequences to the adjuster contacting the tire, but ongoing damage could occur if the problem is not addressed. For example, the shock adjuster could wear a channel into the rubber of the tire, eventually leading to a puncture and pressure loss, which presents a safety concern in terms of rider control. Other than unnatural wear on the rear tire, the rider may also hear an audible noise emanating from below the seat as contact occurs.
This safety recall applies to select Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycles. Among those models are the 2018-2024 Harley-Davidson FLHCS, 2022 Harley-Davidson FXRST, 2018-2019 Harley-Davidson FLDE, 2022-2024 Harley-Davidson FXLRST, 2020-2024 Harley-Davidson FXLRS, 2018-2023 Harley-Davidson FLHCS ANV, and 2018-2021 Harley-Davidson FLHC, which all incorporate a certain rear shock component. Unfortunately, this isn't the only report surrounding some Softail models, with recalls like the 2018 clutch system issue marking one of the biggest Harley-Davidson recalls in recent history.
What should you do if your motorcycle is on the recall list?
The recall requires a repair from an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer, at no charge to the owner. Service technicians will install an additional bracket, which helps reduce the adjuster's movement and prevents it from touching the rear tire. Even if you don't notice any gouging in the back tire or any strange noises, you should still have the bracket fitted to prevent future issues. You can use Harley-Davidson's Safety Recall Information page and search for data based on your VIN number to determine if your bike is one of the ones affected.
Starting in 2025, this production defect was remedied in the assembly process by installing the new bracket in the factory, preventing the problem before bikes even reach owners. A 2025 investigation of service requests found that at least nine motorcycles had experienced this problem, though Harley-Davidson's Technical Subcommittee is not currently aware of crashes or rider trauma as a result of this defect. It's an unfortunate fact that motorcycles are already very dangerous, and any additional risk posed by faulty parts only enhances the possibility of a crash, so owners will want to get this repair completed ASAP.