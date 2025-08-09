Why Are Some Harley-Davidson Rear Shock Absorbers Failing & How Dangerous Is The Issue?

Harley-Davidson owners are being faced with the reality of a recall, but how dangerous is it? This safety recall covers over 82,117 bikes, on which a mounting tab on the rear shock pre-load adjuster could potentially fail during normal riding. If this tab breaks, the shock components may touch the back tire. Reports don't describe any immediate consequences to the adjuster contacting the tire, but ongoing damage could occur if the problem is not addressed. For example, the shock adjuster could wear a channel into the rubber of the tire, eventually leading to a puncture and pressure loss, which presents a safety concern in terms of rider control. Other than unnatural wear on the rear tire, the rider may also hear an audible noise emanating from below the seat as contact occurs.

This safety recall applies to select Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycles. Among those models are the 2018-2024 Harley-Davidson FLHCS, 2022 Harley-Davidson FXRST, 2018-2019 Harley-Davidson FLDE, 2022-2024 Harley-Davidson FXLRST, 2020-2024 Harley-Davidson FXLRS, 2018-2023 Harley-Davidson FLHCS ANV, and 2018-2021 Harley-Davidson FLHC, which all incorporate a certain rear shock component. Unfortunately, this isn't the only report surrounding some Softail models, with recalls like the 2018 clutch system issue marking one of the biggest Harley-Davidson recalls in recent history.