Cison Engines: Who Makes Them And How Much Do They Cost?
Whether you're a lifelong gearhead, fascinated engineer, or RC car enthusiast, the appeal of the internal combustion engine is hard to ignore. And while a full-size V8 is certainly cool, you'd need a pretty big desk to display a powerful HEMI crate engine. A 1/6-scale model — such as those from Cison — is a much more tolerable solution.
Cison Engine is based in China and has been in business for 25 years now. The Chinese firm uses CNC (which stands for Computer Numerical Control) machines and custom tooling to produce these cool engines. Specifically, Cison has been producing internal combustion and RC engines since 2019, and each comes with a guarantee that it will function as intended — provided you assemble it correctly, of course. Despite being produced in China, the engine kits are available worldwide; you can buy them through retailers such as Stirlingkit.
If the idea of having your own tiny engine sounds cool, then you'll need at least $599.99. However, Cison's biggest engines — such as the small-block and flathead V8 options — will cost more than three times this much.
A closer look at Cison engines and their pricing
Cison's model engines range in size and design, with inline-four, V-twin, and V8 engines forming the core engine lineup. The V-twin engines are most affordable, kicking off at $599.99, followed by a choice of four-cylinder engines, which both cost $999.99. If it's muscle that you're after, you'll have to reach much deeper into your pockets, as both of the V8 engines command in the region of $2,000.
Cison even sells a range of accessories that will help you get the most out of your miniature engine. There's a four-speed dual-clutch transmission, which retails for $439.99, and an alternator too, which will set you back $79.99. For those who appreciate Cison's creations but don't have such ambitious budgets, the Chinese firm also sells wood-mounted models, which would look great on any gearhead's desk. The prices of these are much easier to swallow, starting from $139.99.