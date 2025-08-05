Cison Engines: Who Makes Them And How Much Do They Cost?

Whether you're a lifelong gearhead, fascinated engineer, or RC car enthusiast, the appeal of the internal combustion engine is hard to ignore. And while a full-size V8 is certainly cool, you'd need a pretty big desk to display a powerful HEMI crate engine. A 1/6-scale model — such as those from Cison — is a much more tolerable solution.

Cison Engine is based in China and has been in business for 25 years now. The Chinese firm uses CNC (which stands for Computer Numerical Control) machines and custom tooling to produce these cool engines. Specifically, Cison has been producing internal combustion and RC engines since 2019, and each comes with a guarantee that it will function as intended — provided you assemble it correctly, of course. Despite being produced in China, the engine kits are available worldwide; you can buy them through retailers such as Stirlingkit.

If the idea of having your own tiny engine sounds cool, then you'll need at least $599.99. However, Cison's biggest engines — such as the small-block and flathead V8 options — will cost more than three times this much.