How To Use A Wrench To Easily Organize Your Wires
Similar to the nerves and veins in our bodies, wires are what help send power and important signals to different parts of complex electrical systems. But to keep them from taking up more space than they should (and avoid a whole host of problems), wires usually need to be managed effectively. There are endless ways to keep different types of wires organized. For systems like cars, planes, or even advanced computer stations, looms are some of the most common ways to do it. In fact, despite appearing elementary, well-designed wiring looms have even played a huge role in making space missions possible in the past.
Well, if you have ever encountered the need to use a wiring loom, a viral social media video reveals a simple, but unique way to make it even more effective. The video shows how you can use a wrench to keep your wires in place as you slide it down. Since wrenches are pretty standard tools in almost every basic tool box, you probably already own one and don't even need to spend extra to try this out. And the best part? This trick can work effectively on a lot of different kinds of wiring setups, whether it's your vehicle, your home, or your workplace.
Why it's important to keep your wires organized
While keeping wires organized can feel like a full-time job, there's a reason why it's so important. Organized wires can help you avoid accidents in your home, like tripping, especially in environments with a lot of foot traffic. If you have any curious pets, investing in looms or other protective layers can also keep them from chewing on them. Plus, you're also less likely to unplug something important, especially if you've also made an effort to color-code and label.
On the other hand, it's even more critical for professionals to practice good wire management, since it can affect not just the functionality, but also the experience of people who may need to tinker with it in the future. In general, well-organized wires make it easier to find the one you need to fix or replace, which can lessen the amount of time it takes for people to do their job (and the number of hours you have to pay for). In addition, good wire routing can help prevent overheating, unwanted interference, or any unnecessary bends that might cause them to be damaged after long periods.
In reality, it's true that one can survive with messy-looking wires, since they can still function. But even then, wire management is key to improving your home office and reducing visual clutter, which can do wonders for your mental health.
Other neat ways to organize your wires
Apart from using your wrench, there are other tools that you can employ to keep your wires from becoming a tangled mess. For example, you can invest in things like the Jonard Tools Cable Comb. Designed to hold up to 24 cables, as long as they're 0.36" or less in diameter, it's a cool way to load cables and organize bundles. With prices that start at $44.95, it holds a 4.7-star rating from more than 780 Amazon users.
But, if you just want a simple way to get organized cables, having a bunch of cable ties lying around in your home can definitely come in handy. Not to mention, they're also usually pretty affordable. For just under $7, you can get 60 pcs. of the 6-inch reusable Nettbe cable ties that utilize velcro, but you can even spend around $20 to get up to 210 pcs. of its 8-inch ones. Collectively, over 11,400 people thought they were worth having around and gave them an average rating of 4.8 stars.
Alternatively, there are also heavy-duty industrial cable tie options from VTECHNOLOGY, which are even cheaper. For example, you can get 100 pieces of reusable 8-inch nylon zip ties for just $5.99 (or about $0.06 each). Depending on how thick the bundle you're trying to manage is, you can purchase a self-locking set that can go up to 24 inches. But, if you really want to go cheap, we think plastic bread tags can also save the day.