How To Use A Wrench To Easily Organize Your Wires

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Similar to the nerves and veins in our bodies, wires are what help send power and important signals to different parts of complex electrical systems. But to keep them from taking up more space than they should (and avoid a whole host of problems), wires usually need to be managed effectively. There are endless ways to keep different types of wires organized. For systems like cars, planes, or even advanced computer stations, looms are some of the most common ways to do it. In fact, despite appearing elementary, well-designed wiring looms have even played a huge role in making space missions possible in the past.

Well, if you have ever encountered the need to use a wiring loom, a viral social media video reveals a simple, but unique way to make it even more effective. The video shows how you can use a wrench to keep your wires in place as you slide it down. Since wrenches are pretty standard tools in almost every basic tool box, you probably already own one and don't even need to spend extra to try this out. And the best part? This trick can work effectively on a lot of different kinds of wiring setups, whether it's your vehicle, your home, or your workplace.