Do Diesel Trucks Use Catalytic Converters?

When people talk about catalytic converters, the assumption is that they're talking about gasoline-powered vehicles. But modern diesel use catalytic converters, just like your average gas-powered car. No matter if it's gas or diesel, catalytic converters are there to reduce the amount of harmful pollutants that come out of the vehicle's exhaust.

It wasn't always this way, though: Catalytic converters were originally developed in the 1970s exclusively for gasoline engines. They weren't widely adopted in diesel vehicles until the 1990s, and they didn't truly become a standard for all diesel trucks until after 2000.

It's definitely a good thing they were eventually adopted: Diesel engines put out particulate matter and nitrogen oxides just like gasoline engines. Catalytic converters help offset this environmental impact by chemically transforming toxic gases (like carbon monoxide, unburned hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides) into less harmful substances such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and water vapor.