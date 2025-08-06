What Is NVIDIA Smooth Motion And Can My Graphics Card Use It?

Nvidia has developed well-known software features like DLSS and variable refresh rate technologies such as its proprietary G-Sync technology. These software features go hand in hand with its RTX GPUs, like macaroni and cheese. Smooth Motion is another frame generation tool in their software arsenal. Initially announced for the RTX 50 series alongside the latest version of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 4.0). Not to be confused with DLSS Frame Generation, which inserts an AI-generated frame between two native ones.

Instead, Smooth Motion is a driver-level frame generation method that uses data from previously generated frames to track moving pixels and predicts what the next frame will look like. The algorithm then interpolates an additional frame, boosting both frame rate and motion clarity. CircuitScore tested Skyrim with graphics mod and without Smooth Motion, his RTX 4080 Super averaged around 50 fps. With it enabled, the frame rate jumped to 98 fps, nearly doubling.

Nvidia's Smooth Motion is similar to AMD's Fluid Motion Frames or third-party tools like Lossless Scaling. The image quality and smoothness depend on the native fps; the higher it is, the fewer the artifacts, the lower the latency, and the better the result.