How To Delete Apps On Your Apple Watch

What sets the expensive smartwatches from the budget-oriented options apart is not just premium build quality or beefier internals. Wear OS and watchOS-compatible smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, or the Apple Watch Series 10 that we reviewed, benefit greatly from the availability of rich app stores. This allows you to download and use third-party utilities on your wrist, unlocking capabilities that your watch lacks out of the box. The Apple Watch has the App Store, which gives it instant access to hundreds of applications tailor-made to fit and function on your wrist.

Even without third-party apps, you will notice that the Apple Watch has quite an assortment of pre-installed services. This includes things like the calendar, weather, timer, photos, compass, calculator, wallet, and more. Those who only use their smartwatch for fitness tracking and basic notification management might find the clutter distracting. To make matters worse, when you install an app on your iPhone that also has an Apple Watch companion app, you will find it installed on your wrist automatically.

Fortunately, there is a way to uninstall unwanted apps from your Apple Watch without also having to delete them from your iPhone. This way, you can keep things tidier on your Apple Watch, reduce notification spam, and clear up some storage if you've been running low on space.