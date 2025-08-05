How The Giant Concrete Arrows Across America Guided Airmail Pilots In The 1920s

By the Fall of 1920, the U.S. Post Office had successfully completed its first transcontinental delivery from New York all the way to San Francisco. But while this was certainly much faster than ground transport, coast-to-coast airmail had its own challenges. At just a few decades into aircraft design, pilots didn't yet have the technology to safely navigate at night or in inclement weather. These planes were open cockpit, primarily made of wood and required a flight suit, helmet, and a bit of luck. GPS wasn't invented yet, but all the first airmail pilots did get Hamilton company pilot watches, which include specific features designed to help navigation, though reliably flying these mail routes still proved difficult.

To combat these challenges, postal officials arranged for acetylene gas beacons installed every three miles along airmail routes. These beacons could be seen for up to 10 miles, and were also used to identify areas for emergency landings. In fact, how pilots see at night today still involves ground lighting, and the use of modern navigation instruments.

The Department of Commerce would later install massive cement arrows as long as 70 feet at each one of the beacon towers. Each tower was identified by a number, and the giant arrows were made to point to the next number in sequence. Meaning, while flying one direction the identifying numbers went up, and traveling the opposite, the numbers counted down.