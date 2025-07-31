What Is The Tea App And Who Is It For?

Online dating has its perks, but let's be honest, it can feel like a minefield. Between fake profiles, shady pasts, and the risk of matching with someone dangerous, it's no wonder many women feel uneasy swiping through strangers. That's exactly where the Tea app comes in. Launched in 2023, Tea is a crowdsourced review platform built to help women look up men before meeting them.

In July 2025, Tea surged to No. 1 on Apple's App Store, racking up millions of downloads almost overnight. The idea was to let women share anonymous reviews of men they've dated. Interestingly, Tea stands out by offering tools like background checks, reverse image searches, and phone number lookups. So the app is all about giving women more control, transparency, and, most importantly, safety in the dating world. But it ran into trouble when a data breach exposed thousands of user files, showing both how useful and risky it can be to store personal information.