Are Shimano XT Brakes Any Good? Here's What Users Have To Say

Although the Shimano XT brakes mostly receive positive feedback, some riders have noted the odd problem. One of the most common problems is the process of bleeding. Shimano's official bleeding method can be hard to use and not very effective. It can also leave air bubbles and make the lever feel different each time. That being said, online forums and videos offer DIY processes to avoid this issue. Some users have also questioned the reliability of the XT series, mentioning pistons cracking and levers disconnecting, while many riders speak more highly of their experience with them.

Another topic that frequently arises is the free-stroke adjustment, which should let you fine-tune the distance the lever travels to your preferred specification. However, many riders say that changing this feature doesn't make much of a difference, which is frustrating for people who want to be able to customize their brakes to their liking. Some Amazon reviewers share these sentiments. One critical review states, "The latest Shimano XT BR-M8100 hydraulic levers are certainly decent but still fail to correct a major flaw, ... bite point adjustment."

Some people also think that the first bite point of Shimano XT brakes can be too strong. While many riders like the immediate power delivery, others don't like the aggressive initial engagement and would rather have a smoother or more progressive feel. But these are minor caveats, and by understanding these small differences and making changes to the setup, you can make your ride much more pleasant and be in the know before you buy your first e-bike or standard MTB.