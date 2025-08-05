How Long Can You Leave A Tesla Parked Without Charging?

Owning an electric car, such as a Tesla, can be a bit of a learning curve for first timers. Unlike internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, Tesla EVs require drivers to consider charging, battery health, range, and various other factors to properly maintain an electric vehicle's battery. But what if one decides to skip driving their Tesla for days or weeks at a time and decides to leave it parked?

First things first, if possible, it's always best to leave it plugged in. This will prevent the battery from depleting fully while also ensuring the battery does not overcharge, thanks to Tesla's advanced safety battery management systems. The car's onboard systems will manage charging effectively and keep the battery charge at a safe level and thus allowing owners to leave the car parked for extended periods without worry.

If one must leave it unplugged, making sure it has enough charge is a must. Tesla cars lose about 1% of their battery per day, even when parked, depending on conditions. A good rule of thumb is to plan to discharge at least 1% per day of planned inactivity (e.g., 14% for two weeks) and make sure your battery is at a level that exceeds that. Ultimately, some phantom drain is unavoidable, making it vital to understand Tesla's battery management systems and how to make the most of them while the car remains idle for long durations.