This Toyota Holds A World Record For The Most Miles Per Gallon

For drivers that like to make the most out of a gallon of gas, the Toyota Prius makes a lot of sense, as one of the most economical cars out there. Ever since it first arrived for model year 2000 in the U.S., the Prius has taken efficiency seriously, and the current model is no different. The 2025 Prius currently offers up to an 57 mpg combined, according to the EPA, or up to 127 MPGe in the PHEV variant.

It stands out as a great choice for anyone into hypermiling, which is why Wayne Gerdes picked a 2023 model as his chariot of choice when attempting to secure a Guinness World Record for fuel efficiency. The record attempt in question was for the lowest fuel consumption driving across the U.S. from West Coast to East Coast. Gerdes managed to beat the previous record by some margin, achieving an average of 93.158 mpg across 3,211.7 miles, from Los Angeles City Hall to New York City Hall.

The exact model used by Gerdes was a fifth-generation Prius LE, which sports a 2.0-liter hybrid inline-four engine, capable of 194 horsepower, which reaches the front wheels through a CVT. Hypermiling tactics and planning ahead allowed Gerdes to exceed the EPA-rated 57 mpg average by just over 36 mpg, and for anyone else who thinks they too would like to stretch their gas dollars out a little further, he has some handy advice.