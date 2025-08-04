Bentley Convertibles Are Not Cheap - Here's How Much A New One Costs In 2025
Bentley is a British automaker that has been perfecting its craft for over a century now, having begun churning out a number of successful racing cars in the 1920s and '30s before maturing into a company which focuses more on road-going machines instead. Despite shifting its primary focus from track to tarmac, Bentley ensured its cars would retain that element of performance; although now, it would be interwoven with impeccable style and industry leading opulence.
While sedans and coupes would make up the majority of Bentley products, the automaker would also produce a healthy number of extremely desirable convertible models. While the Bentley back-catalog of convertibles is a rich and diverse one, there is currently only one drop-top option on offer from the brand right now: the 2025 Bentley Continental GTC. We were lucky enough to drive and review the latest Continental GT, and although the new GTC so far evades us, surely losing the roof could only add to the incredible experience this Bentley has to offer.
Unfortunately, experiencing what a brand-new Continental GTC has to offer is something most of us mere mortals will only ever be able to speculate on, as there is quite a high barrier to entry in the form of a $336,350 starting price. That's a whisper under $40,000 above what the cheapest GT model will set you back.
Why a Bentley Continental GTC costs so much in 2025
Wrapping your head around a starting price north of a third-of-a-million dollars could take some time. Let's take a closer look at some of the more impressive aspects of the 2025 GTC. For starters, like all Bentley models, the GTC is motivated by a hugely impressive powerplant. Under the hood sits Bentley's new twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which is assisted by a single electric motor. Peak power arrives in the form of 738 lb-ft of torque and 771 horsepower — 121 more than the GTC's cylinder-rich W12-powered predecessor.
A Bentley has to offer so much more than just performance though, and thankfully, the new GTC doesn't disappoint. Much of the interior is coated in fine leather, which comes in a huge variety of colors; and can be embroidered, piped, or contrast-stitched if your taste desires and budget allows. Elsewhere, buyers can choose from either traditional, sustainably sourced open-pore wood veneers, or a more technical finish, with options such as carbon fiber and engine-turned aluminum panels. Also, should the V8's boosted soundtrack ever tire you, Bentley provides a number of high-performance audio setups, with the flagship option kicking out 2,200 watts of power.
If that doesn't sound exclusive or expensive enough for you, Bentley can direct you toward its Mulliner division. Here, buyers can customize as much or as little as they like; from new colors and custom features, through to entirely bespoke models. Mulliner can send the price of a GTC soaring as high as your imagination will allow.