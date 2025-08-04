Bentley Convertibles Are Not Cheap - Here's How Much A New One Costs In 2025

Bentley is a British automaker that has been perfecting its craft for over a century now, having begun churning out a number of successful racing cars in the 1920s and '30s before maturing into a company which focuses more on road-going machines instead. Despite shifting its primary focus from track to tarmac, Bentley ensured its cars would retain that element of performance; although now, it would be interwoven with impeccable style and industry leading opulence.

While sedans and coupes would make up the majority of Bentley products, the automaker would also produce a healthy number of extremely desirable convertible models. While the Bentley back-catalog of convertibles is a rich and diverse one, there is currently only one drop-top option on offer from the brand right now: the 2025 Bentley Continental GTC. We were lucky enough to drive and review the latest Continental GT, and although the new GTC so far evades us, surely losing the roof could only add to the incredible experience this Bentley has to offer.

Unfortunately, experiencing what a brand-new Continental GTC has to offer is something most of us mere mortals will only ever be able to speculate on, as there is quite a high barrier to entry in the form of a $336,350 starting price. That's a whisper under $40,000 above what the cheapest GT model will set you back.