Dropbox Is Deleting Saved Passwords Soon, Here's How To Save Yours

Dropbox is one of the more popular cloud-based file storage solutions out there. Over the years, it has expanded to add a whole bunch of features such as app integrations, ransomware detection, and more. One tool in particular that has flown under the radar is the built-in password manager feature in Dropbox. Unfortunately, it is going away in the coming weeks.

The company has started informing users that the service called Dropbox Passwords will be shuttered on October 28, 2025. The service, which was available as a desktop browser and a mobile app, will be sunset in a phased manner. Starting August 28, the password manager tool will switch to a view-only format, which means you can no longer add the login information for any other service.

More importantly, the autofill system that kicks into action during the log-in phase will be disabled. You will, however, be able to see the access credentials, such as password, username, and payment details just fine. On September 11, the mobile app will be shut down permanently. Over a month later, on October 28, the entire Dropbox Passwords service will be taken offline.

When that happens, you will no longer be able to see or access any of the user information saved in the encrypted wallet. More importantly, all the login and payment data will be deleted permanently. In addition to the password manager, Dropbox is also putting an end to the dark web monitoring feature that was offered to users.