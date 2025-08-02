Do You Need Virus Protection For Your MacBook? Here's What You Need To Know

Apple launched its famous "Get a Mac" campaign in 2006 that was largely focused on presenting Macs as a better alternative to PCs. In one of the classic Apple commercials from the campaign, actor Justin Long mocked PCs for being vulnerable to viruses and Macs were presented as impenetrable computers immune to all threats. The commercial was so impactful that people still believe Macs can't have viruses. However, Macs, too, can be infected with malware if not used with caution. The idea that Macs are virus-proof computers wasn't entirely false when the campaign aired in 2006. In fact, Mac users had little to worry about when it came to malware at that time, but it had more to do with their market share than any sort of virus protection.

Creating malware takes a lot of work, as hackers need to create exploits for vulnerabilities in software. Hackers expect to infect as many computers as possible to have a bigger payday from the attack. Back in 2006, more than 90% of computers used Windows, and it made more sense to target PCs than the few and fringe Macs. That said, Macs now make up a significant chunk of computers today, which has made them a much bigger target. However, is the situation so severe that it calls for third-party virus protection? The answer is nuanced and depends on your usage patterns and threat perception.