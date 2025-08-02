Starlink: What Is Bypass Mode & How Do You Use It?

Despite what Starlink costs, it has some limitations. It might be too basic for certain users, and there's no denying that some third-party routers offer better performance. A Starlink router also won't allow you to reserve static IP addresses, block specific websites, or forward ports for specialized applications. So, if you have specific network requirements such as better coverage or granular control, bypass mode comes in handy.

To set up bypass mode, you'll need to know what router type you own. If it is a Gen 2 Starlink router, you will need an Ethernet adapter before you can connect a third-party router. Take that Ethernet adapter cable and use it to replace Starlink's dish cable. Then plug the removed dish cable into the adapter. After that, connect a standard Ethernet cable to one of the adapter ports as well as your third-party router.

If your Starlink router is Gen 3, you'll only need to enable bypass mode on the Starlink app. Then connect the third-party router to one of Starlink's Ethernet ports. You should see a violet light, which indicates that the router is in bypass mode. If you use the Mini, then Starlink recommends using its official Ethernet cable. Finally, if you use Starlink Enterprise, Performance Gen 1, Performance Gen 2, and Circular Gen 1 Routers, you only need to plug the third-party router into the power supply.