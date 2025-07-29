Florida Is Getting Stricter On How Teens Get Their License - Here's What Is Changing

While longtime drivers must think of the act of driving a car as pretty dull, it's probably totally different for new drivers. Not only do they need to learn the functions of a car and the rules of the road, but they also have to navigate the legal requirements around it all. Even though many teens don't see getting a driver's license as a priority these days, those who do have to go through all the trials and tribulations necessary to obtain one. Unfortunately, those in Florida hoping to get licensed and enjoy the freedom that comes with being behind the wheel will have more waiting to do going forward.

The recently passed Florida Senate Bill 994 has made it so that first-time license applicants under the age of 18 must attend a six-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety course to receive their learner's permit. This is an increase from the previous four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education course requirement. The idea is that the new class will complement the Florida Department of Education's driver education and traffic safety curriculum and better educate young drivers on defensive driving, the risks of distractions and substance use while driving, safe driving during extreme weather, and more.

If you or someone you know is affected by this bill, there are some important things to know. After all, getting a license can be hard enough, so knowing the facts of Florida's new policy is crucial.