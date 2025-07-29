Florida Is Getting Stricter On How Teens Get Their License - Here's What Is Changing
While longtime drivers must think of the act of driving a car as pretty dull, it's probably totally different for new drivers. Not only do they need to learn the functions of a car and the rules of the road, but they also have to navigate the legal requirements around it all. Even though many teens don't see getting a driver's license as a priority these days, those who do have to go through all the trials and tribulations necessary to obtain one. Unfortunately, those in Florida hoping to get licensed and enjoy the freedom that comes with being behind the wheel will have more waiting to do going forward.
The recently passed Florida Senate Bill 994 has made it so that first-time license applicants under the age of 18 must attend a six-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety course to receive their learner's permit. This is an increase from the previous four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education course requirement. The idea is that the new class will complement the Florida Department of Education's driver education and traffic safety curriculum and better educate young drivers on defensive driving, the risks of distractions and substance use while driving, safe driving during extreme weather, and more.
If you or someone you know is affected by this bill, there are some important things to know. After all, getting a license can be hard enough, so knowing the facts of Florida's new policy is crucial.
What to know about Florida's new driver safety course
There are a few key details for aspiring drivers to take note of regarding Florida's new policy. For one, not everyone who falls into the affected demographic will actually be impacted by Bill 994. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, any teen under the age of 18 who took the soon-to-be-defunct four-hour course before August 1 won't need to take the new six-hour one as long as their certification is still valid.
Those who haven't taken the four-hour course before August 1 will have to attend the new six-hour class instead. This new course is available in-person and virtually. Florida Virtual School offers the new course, for example, as do a few driving schools, a list of which is available on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website. It stands to reason others will start offering it sooner, rather than later.
New drivers make enough common mistakes during their driving exam, so it's in their best interest not to make any on the road to getting their license. While it's slightly more time-consuming, Florida's new six-hour safety class should thoroughly prepare new drivers for their learner's permit and make getting their full license that much easier.