How To Spot A Scam On AliExpress: Warning Signs To Look For Before You Buy

AliExpress can be a treasure trove full of bargains, but some deals may not be worth the risk. With so many sellers and listings, it's easy to get fooled by a product that looks great in photos but turns out to be a low-quality knockoff — or worse, never arrives at all. From gadgets and clothes to home goods and accessories, scams are prevalent in every category. That's why knowing how to spot a scam before you buy can save you a lot of money and frustration.

Scammers on the platform have gotten increasingly creative. Some provide fake tracking numbers, send completely different items, or even ask you to pay outside of AliExpress, which cancels out your buyer protection. In some cases, they'll flood listings with fake reviews to appear more legitimate.

Luckily, with a bit of awareness and a few minutes of checking every detail, you can avoid the worst of it. Let's go over the biggest warning signs and how to stay protected while shopping on AliExpress.