How To Spot A Scam On AliExpress: Warning Signs To Look For Before You Buy
AliExpress can be a treasure trove full of bargains, but some deals may not be worth the risk. With so many sellers and listings, it's easy to get fooled by a product that looks great in photos but turns out to be a low-quality knockoff — or worse, never arrives at all. From gadgets and clothes to home goods and accessories, scams are prevalent in every category. That's why knowing how to spot a scam before you buy can save you a lot of money and frustration.
Scammers on the platform have gotten increasingly creative. Some provide fake tracking numbers, send completely different items, or even ask you to pay outside of AliExpress, which cancels out your buyer protection. In some cases, they'll flood listings with fake reviews to appear more legitimate.
Luckily, with a bit of awareness and a few minutes of checking every detail, you can avoid the worst of it. Let's go over the biggest warning signs and how to stay protected while shopping on AliExpress.
Warning signs of fake listings on AliExpress
A classic scam starts with listings that look too polished to be true. Untrustworthy sellers may often use professional images copied from Amazon or brand websites, along with vague but glowing descriptions. These listings are designed to lure you in quickly without raising suspicion.
Purchases made from scam listings are often the wrong size, the wrong product entirely, or poor quality. Some never arrive. The products are just one part of the equation — prices are sometimes subject to change, too. Certain sellers manipulate prices at checkout, raising the cost at the last minute by adding extra fees or delivery charges.
Another red flag is if the seller tries to move the payment off the platform. Some may also tempt you into closing a dispute early by promising a full refund or a bonus product — but once a dispute is closed, it can't be reopened, and you may be left with no recourse.
You can avoid falling into these traps by checking seller history. New profiles with few fulfilled orders or too many overly positive reviews should be treated with caution. Reviews that were all posted on the same day, written in broken English, packed with emojis, and missing real photos could be fake. If every review sounds like a copy-paste job, trust your gut. A trustworthy seller usually has buyer photos, detailed feedback, and high ratings for communication and shipping speed.
How to make sure you're protected by AliExpress
Just like there are certain risks when you shop through Alibaba, AliExpress isn't always safe, either. Fortunately, if you follow the rules, the company is likely to step in and help you out in the event that something goes wrong.
AliExpress has a buyer protection program in place, which includes guaranteed refunds if your order doesn't arrive or isn't as described. To stay eligible, make sure all communication and payment happen through the platform. If a seller asks you to pay via PayPal or a third-party service, or encourages you to contact them outside of AliExpress, you risk voiding your protection.
If something goes wrong, open a dispute on the order details page within 15 days of the order being completed. You'll need to provide solid evidence, such as screenshots, tracking info, and communication history. If the seller refuses to cooperate, escalate the case — AliExpress often sides with the buyer when the evidence is clear and all steps were followed correctly.