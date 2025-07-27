How Fast Is China's Maglev Train? Its Record Speed May Surprise You

Expanding and advancing maglev train travel is quite the undertaking, especially considering all the work that went into China's groundbreaking Fuxing Hao trains. Being the fourth largest country on Earth, not only is there significant ground to cover between different regions, but the cost of construction and regular maintenance is eye-watering. Some studies have shown that building a maglev network and the money required to operate it day-to-day are up to five times greater than traditional high-speed options.

Costs compound when you also consider that maglev tracks can't be utilized by any other types of trains, and existing tracks can't conversely be co-opted for use with the CR450. An often-neglected aspect of these maglev trains is something called aerodynamic noise. While the train is essentially floating on electromagnetic fields, it can still produce harmful levels of sound at high speeds.

For instance, when the Shanghai maglev passes 430 kilometers per hour (267 mph), sound pressure from 35 meters away from the track can register at 96 decibels (the equivalent noise level of power tools). So, in addition to tracks and stations, maglev train networks require sound barriers and special tunnels to help reduce the noise.