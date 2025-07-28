What Are The Ports On The Bottom Of The Nintendo GameCube For?

Nintendo fans often look back at past consoles that made them fall in love with Mario games. One of those nostalgic consoles is the GameCube, which came out in fall of 2001 and continued to release iconic games players still miss. However, you may have overlooked a "hidden" feature of the console — three ports that can be found on the bottom of the GameCube. To find these ports, you to remove various paneling on the bottom of the console, meaning many gamers didn't even know they were there. However, those who knew of the ports had access to a wide range of additional experiences with the GameCube both online and offline.

In 1999, the Sega Dreamcast paved the way for consoles with online features, allowing gamers to send emails and browse the web. Nintendo also attempted to include this functionality with the GameCube — although it was quite limited and quickly overshadowed by the Xbox 360's Xbox Live feature in 2005. Still, there were two attachments that allowed the console to go online, either using a broadband connection or a modem connection. Both could be plugged into the first port on the bottom of the GameCube.

Once online, there were a handful of games that could utilize the internet — "Phantasy Star Online" had a monthly subscription that would connect you with Sega's servers for $8.95 a month. Games like "Kirby Air Ride" and "Mario Kart: Double Dash" could also use the internet to connect multiple GameCubes for LAN parties. It was a pretty limited online experience, with many developers choosing not to utilize the modem for their releases, so some gamers may have never known this was there.